FP: US, Germany push to delay Ukraine NATO membership invite

In Vilnius on 11-12 July last year, a historic NATO decision affirmed Ukraine's future membership, but Ukraine did not receive an invitation. To join NATO, Ukraine must undertake security and political reforms. However, it remains uncertain whether Washington and 32 other allies, including Sweden, will agree on the next steps.

Last year’s opinion poll by Rating Group showed that 83% of Ukrainians in Ukraine and 86% of those living in Europe support NATO membership. Only 6% of Ukrainians in Ukraine and 4% in Europe are against joining the Alliance.

The Gallup poll conducted in October 2023 highlighted that 69% of Ukrainians believe they will join NATO within ten years. This optimism extends to the country’s European Union accession as well, with nearly three in four individuals foreseeing a successful bid.