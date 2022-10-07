Russia attacks central-Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia using Iranian drones, injures one – oblast head

At about 06:30, the Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, Oleksandr Starukh, reported that Russian forces carried out an attack on Zaporizhzhia city using the Iranian-made kamikaze drones:

“The enemy has attacked the regional capital. Infrastructure objects in two districts of Zaporizhzhia were destroyed. Today, the occupiers used unmanned aerial vehicles for the first time. Preliminarily, these were Shahed-136 UAVs. That is why the townspeople did not hear too loud explosions (a day ago Russians hit Zaporizhzhia with powerful S-300 missiles, – Ed.). According to preliminary information, there is one victim, he has been treated,” Starukh wrote.

Yesterday morning, Russia conducted two missile attacks within a short time span on the residential neighborhood in central Zaporizhzhia.