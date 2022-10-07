Russia attacks central-Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia using Iranian drones, injures one – oblast head

Latest news Ukraine

At about 06:30, the Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, Oleksandr Starukh, reported that Russian forces carried out an attack on Zaporizhzhia city using the Iranian-made kamikaze drones:

“The enemy has attacked the regional capital. Infrastructure objects in two districts of Zaporizhzhia were destroyed. Today, the occupiers used unmanned aerial vehicles for the first time. Preliminarily, these were Shahed-136 UAVs. That is why the townspeople did not hear too loud explosions (a day ago Russians hit Zaporizhzhia with powerful S-300 missiles, – Ed.). According to preliminary information, there is one victim, he has been treated,” Starukh wrote.

Yesterday morning, Russia conducted two missile attacks within a short time span on the residential neighborhood in central Zaporizhzhia.

Russia attacked high-rise building, killing three, injuring nine, incl 4-year-old boys

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags