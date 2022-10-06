Russia attacked high-rise building, killing three, injuring nine, incl 4-year-old boys

As a result of Russian rocket attacks on high-rise buildings in Zaporizhzhia, in addition to the three dead, 9 people were seriously injured, Oleksandr Starukh, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration wrote.

12 patients were taken to Zaporizhzhia medical facilities: 9 patients were hospitalized, 3 refused hospitalization after a medical examination. One patient is in serious condition. Among the injured are two children – 4-year-old boys.

The identity of only one killed woman has been established. At the moment, rescuers are working at the site of the impact of the Russian missiles.