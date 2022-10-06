Russia attacked high-rise building, killing three, injuring nine, incl 4-year-old boys

Russia attacked high rise building, killing three, injuring nine, incl 4 year old boys

 

Latest news Ukraine

As a result of Russian rocket attacks on high-rise buildings in Zaporizhzhia, in addition to the three dead, 9 people were seriously injured, Oleksandr Starukh, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration wrote.

12 patients were taken to Zaporizhzhia medical facilities: 9 patients were hospitalized, 3 refused hospitalization after a medical examination. One patient is in serious condition. Among the injured are two children – 4-year-old boys.

The identity of only one killed woman has been established. At the moment, rescuers are working at the site of the impact of the Russian missiles.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags