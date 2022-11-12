Cluster munitions scattered in Zaporizhzhia as Ukraine shoots down Russian rocket – city council

Remnants of Russian rocket in Zaporizhzhia on 12 November 2022. Source.

At 17:10 on 12 November, Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council Anatolii Kurtiev wrote that the explosions that rocked the city some 30 minutes before were the successful work of Ukrainian air defenses.

In his 20:28 update, Kurtiev wrote that unexploded cluster munitions fell in one of the residential neighborhoods of the city as a result of the attack.

“There are 6 residential apartment buildings in the area of possible detonation of unexploded shells. We have already started evacuating people from there,” he wrote.

According to Kurtiev, “the temporary evacuation is currently scheduled to last until tomorrow” as specialists are clearing the area from the unexploded ordnance.

Tags: Russian shelling, Zaporizhia