Russians hit humanitarian aid center killing one, injuring two in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Oblast Head

At 11:21 on 22 November, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Administration Head Oleksandr Starukh reported the death of a social worker in the town of Orikhiv due to a Russian shelling:

“Right now, Russian inhumans are shelling the city of Orihiv. A social worker was killed and two more women were injured as a result of a direct hit to the point of distribution of humanitarian aid inside a school. The number of victims could have been much higher, but they were prevented thanks to the proper organization of the aid delivery workflow avoiding the creation of queues and gatherings of people, and to the presence of equipped shelters nearby,” he wrote on Telegram.

All along the front line, Russia keeps carrying out its militarily pointless attacks on the nearby cities and civilian infrastructure.

Khersoners again could hear explosions in the city at about 10:20 with no air raid alert announced in advance, according to Suspilne correspondents (https://t.co/DTCuzEeSjQ). Such reports in recent days emerged during what later was turning out to be Russian artillery attacks. — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 22, 2022

Russia continued its everyday crossborder fire atacks on Sumy Oblast: they fire 86 shells and rockets in three attacks on two border communities, reportedly destroying one home, according to Oblast Head Zhyvytskyihttps://t.co/v1GSSs9zp9 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 22, 2022

Russian army dropped phosphorus bombs on the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. The 🇺🇦army has been holding off the Russian assaults on Bakhmut for more than 4 months in a row. Heavy fighting in the vicinities of the city rages on.

🎥 https://t.co/GSvmRXgkmo pic.twitter.com/K6hUJbNjYz — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 21, 2022

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Orikhiv, Russian shelling, Zaporizhzhia Oblast