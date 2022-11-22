Russians hit humanitarian aid center killing one, injuring two in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Oblast Head

At 11:21 on 22 November, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Administration Head Oleksandr Starukh reported the death of a social worker in the town of Orikhiv due to a Russian shelling:

“Right now, Russian inhumans are shelling the city of Orihiv. A social worker was killed and two more women were injured as a result of a direct hit to the point of distribution of humanitarian aid inside a school. The number of victims could have been much higher, but they were prevented thanks to the proper organization of the aid delivery workflow avoiding the creation of queues and gatherings of people, and to the presence of equipped shelters nearby,” he wrote on Telegram.

All along the front line, Russia keeps carrying out its militarily pointless attacks on the nearby cities and civilian infrastructure.

 

