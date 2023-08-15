Kadyrov continues promoting himself as a Putin loyalist – UK intel

Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov continues promoting the Chechen Vostok Akhmat Battalion’s participation at critical sectors in Ukraine to flaunt himself as a Putin loyalist, the British intelligence writes in its daily update:

“In an online post on 10 August 2023, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov acknowledged the efforts of the Chechen Vostok Akhmat Battalion in the heavily contested Orhikiv sector in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Kadyrov’s comments highlighted the continuing role of one of the premier Chechen units in this key area. Vostok officially comes under the command of the Southern Military District’s 42nd Motor Rifle Division which has been active around the village of Robotyne.

Chechen forces comprise a relatively small but high-profile component of Russian forces in Ukraine. Kadyrov likely heavily promotes his units’ roles partially to burnish his credentials as a Putin loyalist.”

According to the Institute for Study of War, Kadyrov has consistently deployed Akhmat elements to perceived critical sectors of the frontline in order to earn favor from Russian President Vladimir Putin, and apart from Orikhiv, has deployed them to the Klishchiivka area south of Bakhmut in response to Ukrainian advances in the area.