Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Intelligence: Chechen leader Kadyrov in critical condition

Ukraine’s Security Service has confirmed that Chechnya’s head Ramzan Kadyrov is in serious condition due to illnesses.
byIryna Voichuk
16/09/2023
1 minute read
kadyrov
Credit: Getty
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Andrii Yusov, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (GUR) spokesman, has told the Ukrainian Obozrevatel news outlet that Chechnya’s head Ramzan Kadyrov is in critical condition due to serious illnesses.

“Yes, indeed, there is information that war criminal Kadyrov is in a critical condition, and his existing illnesses have worsened and caused such a serious condition,” Yusov said.

The GUR representative said the information about the Chechen leader’s serious condition was confirmed “in medical and political circles.” According to him, the cause of Kadyrov’s health problems is not the injury.

“He has been ill for a long time, and it is about systemic health problems. But he has been in serious condition for the last few days,” Yusov said.

According to Obozrevatel, its sources in the Chechen diaspora had earlier reported that Kadyrov had been in a coma for several days. He was taken by plane to Moscow, but after unsuccessful treatment, he was returned to Chechnya.

On 16 May, Ukraine’s Intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, said in an interview that Kadyrov has health issues and drug addiction.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts