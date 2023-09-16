Intelligence: Chechen leader Kadyrov in critical condition

Andrii Yusov, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (GUR) spokesman, has told the Ukrainian Obozrevatel news outlet that Chechnya’s head Ramzan Kadyrov is in critical condition due to serious illnesses.

“Yes, indeed, there is information that war criminal Kadyrov is in a critical condition, and his existing illnesses have worsened and caused such a serious condition,” Yusov said.

The GUR representative said the information about the Chechen leader’s serious condition was confirmed “in medical and political circles.” According to him, the cause of Kadyrov’s health problems is not the injury.

“He has been ill for a long time, and it is about systemic health problems. But he has been in serious condition for the last few days,” Yusov said.

According to Obozrevatel, its sources in the Chechen diaspora had earlier reported that Kadyrov had been in a coma for several days. He was taken by plane to Moscow, but after unsuccessful treatment, he was returned to Chechnya.

On 16 May, Ukraine’s Intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, said in an interview that Kadyrov has health issues and drug addiction.

