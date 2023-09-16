ISW: Russian MP says culture of lies in Russian military prevents victory in Ukraine

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Russian State Duma and former deputy commander of the Southern Military District, has complained about lies in the ranks of the Russian military and noted the effectiveness of Ukrainian air defenses against Russian helicopter, the Institute for the Study of War said in its daily report.

According to ISW, on 15 September, Gurulev published a Telegram message that largely reiterated well-known Russian challenges but also included several noteworthy points. Gurulev complained that the culture of lying within the Russian military is the main issue preventing a Russian victory in Ukraine. He asserted that inaccurate reports are causing suboptimal decision-making across various echelons of the Russian military.

Gurulev emphasized that Ukrainian air defenses along the frontlines have proven effective against Russian helicopters, thus impeding their use of previously highly efficient anti-tank missiles. Additionally, he reiterated common concerns regarding Ukraine’s capacity to carry out drone strikes in Russian rear areas and highlighted the inadequacy of Russian counterbattery capabilities.

Gurulev is known for leaking an audio message of Major General Ivan Popov, former commander of Russia’s 58th Combined Arms Army, complaining about the lack of support for Russian troops.

Read also: