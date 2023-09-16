Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

ISW: Russian MP says culture of lies in Russian military prevents victory in Ukraine

A Russian official has said that the culture of lying in the Russian military prevents a Russian victory in Ukraine and leads to poor decision-making within the Russian military, ISW reported.
byIryna Voichuk
16/09/2023
1 minute read
Credit: Russian State Duma
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Russian State Duma and former deputy commander of the Southern Military District, has complained about lies in the ranks of the Russian military and noted the effectiveness of Ukrainian air defenses against Russian helicopter, the Institute for the Study of War said in its daily report.

According to ISW, on 15 September, Gurulev published a Telegram message that largely reiterated well-known Russian challenges but also included several noteworthy points. Gurulev complained that the culture of lying within the Russian military is the main issue preventing a Russian victory in Ukraine. He asserted that inaccurate reports are causing suboptimal decision-making across various echelons of the Russian military.

Gurulev emphasized that Ukrainian air defenses along the frontlines have proven effective against Russian helicopters, thus impeding their use of previously highly efficient anti-tank missiles. Additionally, he reiterated common concerns regarding Ukraine’s capacity to carry out drone strikes in Russian rear areas and highlighted the inadequacy of Russian counterbattery capabilities.

Gurulev is known for leaking an audio message of Major General Ivan Popov, former commander of Russia’s 58th Combined Arms Army, complaining about the lack of support for Russian troops.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts