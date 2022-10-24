Ukraine liberates four villages in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts – General Staff

Map: DeepState Map

In its operational update as of 18:00, 24 October, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed the liberation of three villages in Luhansk Oblast and one in Donetsk oblast:

“During the current day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Spirne, Soledar, Bakhmut, Andriivka, Maryinka and Pervomaiske settlements. Thanks to successful actions, our troops pushed the enemy out of the settlements of Karmazynivka, Miasozharivka and Nevske in Luhansk oblast and Novosadove in Donetsk oblast.”

All the mentioned settlements are located near the eastern administrative border of Kharkiv Oblast facing the area of the key city Svatove in Luhansk Oblast, where the Russian troops established their defense line after their entire sector of front collapsed in Kharkiv Oblast in September.

The villages might have been liberated days ago since the Ukrainian General Staff usually delays the reports on de-occupation due to operational and security concerns.

