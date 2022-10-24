Ukraine liberates four villages in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts – General Staff

Ukraine liberates four villages in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts – General Staff

Map: DeepState Map 

Latest news Ukraine

In its operational update as of 18:00, 24 October, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed the liberation of three villages in Luhansk Oblast and one in Donetsk oblast:

“During the current day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Spirne, Soledar, Bakhmut, Andriivka, Maryinka and Pervomaiske settlements. Thanks to successful actions, our troops pushed the enemy out of the settlements of Karmazynivka, Miasozharivka and Nevske in Luhansk oblast and Novosadove in Donetsk oblast.”

All the mentioned settlements are located near the eastern administrative border of Kharkiv Oblast facing the area of the key city Svatove in Luhansk Oblast, where the Russian troops established their defense line after their entire sector of front collapsed in Kharkiv Oblast in September.

The villages might have been liberated days ago since the Ukrainian General Staff usually delays the reports on de-occupation due to operational and security concerns.

Read also:

Ukraine’s Kharkiv counteroffensive extends to Luhansk Oblast: two villages allegedly liberated – media

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags