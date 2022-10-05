Ukraine’s Kharkiv counteroffensive extends to Luhansk Oblast: two villages allegedly liberated – media

Footage shows that the Ukrainian troops reached two villages in Luhansk Oblast – Hrekivka and Makiivka – lying east of the Oskil river between Kharkiv’a Borova, Donetsk’s Lyman, and Luhansk’s Svatove. The liberation of these two villages hasn’t yet been officially confirmed.
Ukrainian paratroopers at the entrance sign of Hrekivka, Luhansk Oblast. 5 October 2022. Photo via DeepState
Ukrainian soldiers showing the captured Russian checkpoint, the text reads “Makeevka” i.e. Makiivka in Russian. Screenshot from the video.
The alleged liberation of these two villages shows that the Ukrainian troops are advancing south of Svatove, a strategically important district center in Luhansk Oblast which is supposed to be a key point of the Russian defenses in the northern part of Luhansk Oblast.
Location of Luhansk’s Makiivka on the DeepState’s map.
