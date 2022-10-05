Ukraine’s Kharkiv counteroffensive extends to Luhansk Oblast: two villages allegedly liberated – media

Liberated Hrekivka and Makiivka (Luhansk Oblast) on the map by Liveuamap as of 5 October 2022.

Footage shows that the Ukrainian troops reached two villages in Luhansk Oblast – Hrekivka and Makiivka – lying east of the Oskil river between Kharkiv’a Borova, Donetsk’s Lyman, and Luhansk’s Svatove. The liberation of these two villages hasn’t yet been officially confirmed.

The alleged liberation of these two villages shows that the Ukrainian troops are advancing south of Svatove, a strategically important district center in Luhansk Oblast which is supposed to be a key point of the Russian defenses in the northern part of Luhansk Oblast.