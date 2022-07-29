G7 Ambassadors, Zelenskyy in Odesa to ensure grain export deal

Latest news Ukraine

G7 ambassadors arrive in Odesa to Ambassador to oversee grain export deal, UK Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons tweeted.

“My fellow G7 ambassadors and I are in Odesa with Turkey to reiterate the importance of the UN-brokered deal allowing food to be shipped out of Ukraine.

Russia must respect the deal.”

President Zelenskyy joined the G7 Ambassadors in Odesa as well.

“It’s important for us to remain a guarantor of food security. While [Russia] takes away life of other states by blocking Black Sea, [Ukraine] gives them opportunity to survive,” he said, inspecting the first ship with grain export since start of war.

G7 Ambassadors, Zelenskyy in Odesa to ensure grain export deal ~~
G7 Ambassadors & Zelenskyy in Odesa next to the first ship to be loaded with grain to be exported from the port of Odesa since the start of the war. Source: Zelenskyy’s TG

Earlier, on 22 July, Russia and Ukraine separately signed deal with Turkey and the UN on unblocking ports & allowing grain export. But the next day Russia violated the agreement by launching missile attack on Odesa.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Articles
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags