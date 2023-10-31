Media: Polish government warns of escalating propaganda pressure from Russia and Belarus

The propaganda apparatus of Russia and Belarus has intensified aggressive informational activities aimed at Poland, said the Government Commissioner for Information Security of Poland, Stanislav Zharin, as per Polish Radio.

“Stanislav Zharin noted that Russian propaganda centers continue to extensively comment on the post-election situation in Poland. Currently, the narrative focuses on the idea that the Polish state will continue to be saturated with russophobia. At the same time, Russia’s message suggests that this policy is harmful to Poland and society,” the media outlet said.

The official pointed out that the propaganda accusing Poland of crimes against illegal migrants and the “Polish russophobia” narrative could be regarded as a form of pressure on the country’s future government.

Earlier, Polish government spokesman Piotr Müller said Warsaw planned to cancel assistance to Ukrainian refugees in 2024.

The move came after the grain dispute between two countries which pushed the tight relationship between Kyiv and Warsaw to its lowest point since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.