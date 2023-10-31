Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Media: Polish government warns of escalating propaganda pressure from Russia and Belarus

byOlena Mukhina
31/10/2023
1 minute read
A Polish border guard patrols the area of a built metal wall on the border between Poland and Belarus, near Kuznice, Poland. AP photo
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The propaganda apparatus of Russia and Belarus has intensified aggressive informational activities aimed at Poland, said the Government Commissioner for Information Security of Poland, Stanislav Zharin, as per Polish Radio.

“Stanislav Zharin noted that Russian propaganda centers continue to extensively comment on the post-election situation in Poland. Currently, the narrative focuses on the idea that the Polish state will continue to be saturated with russophobia. At the same time, Russia’s message suggests that this policy is harmful to Poland and society,” the media outlet said.

The official pointed out that the propaganda accusing Poland of crimes against illegal migrants and the “Polish russophobia” narrative could be regarded as a form of pressure on the country’s future government.

Earlier, Polish government spokesman Piotr Müller said Warsaw planned to cancel assistance to Ukrainian refugees in 2024.

Poland to stop aid for Ukrainian refugees in 2024, official says

The move came after the grain dispute between two countries which pushed the tight relationship between Kyiv and Warsaw to its lowest point since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts