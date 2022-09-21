Ukroboronprom and NATO member country to build plant to produce military equipment

The concern Ukroboronprom together with a NATO member country will build a factory for the production of ammunition. The company does not disclose any specific details but said that both parties signed a mutual agreement on September 19. The military equipment will be produced according to NATO standards.

