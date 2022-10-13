Russia may quit Black Sea grains deal if UN not to fulfill Russia’s demands

Russia has sent the United Nations a list of demands, in case of non-fulfillment of which it threatens to withdraw from Black Sea grains deal, Reuters reported.

According to Gennady Gatilov, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, Russia sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in which it outlined a list of claims to be discussed during a meeting of representatives of the Organization with the Russian side in Moscow on Oct.16. It is not known what claims Russia expressed to the UN.