Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Russian missile targets Swedish SKF factory in western Ukraine, killing three – Reuters

byOlena Mukhina
15/08/2023
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



On 15 August, Swedish bearings maker SKF (SKFb.ST) said a Russian missile hit its factory in the western city of Lutsk, killing three employees, according to Reuters.

SKF’s spokesperson, Carl Bjernstam, said that the company would assess the damage caused by the Russian attack on the factory. He also added that the company’s primary focus was on its employees and their safety.

The company which is the world’s biggest maker of industrial bearings has around 1,100 employees in Ukraine, the majority of whom work at the Lutsk factory.

The factory in western Ukraine accounted for around 0.5% of SKF’s total production volumes in 2022, according to the company’s latest earnings report.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts