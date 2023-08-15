Russian missile targets Swedish SKF factory in western Ukraine, killing three – Reuters

On 15 August, Swedish bearings maker SKF (SKFb.ST) said a Russian missile hit its factory in the western city of Lutsk, killing three employees, according to Reuters.

SKF’s spokesperson, Carl Bjernstam, said that the company would assess the damage caused by the Russian attack on the factory. He also added that the company’s primary focus was on its employees and their safety.

The company which is the world’s biggest maker of industrial bearings has around 1,100 employees in Ukraine, the majority of whom work at the Lutsk factory.

The factory in western Ukraine accounted for around 0.5% of SKF’s total production volumes in 2022, according to the company’s latest earnings report.