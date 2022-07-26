UK gov’t adds two scores of individuals to Russia sanctions list, including first ever UK citizen

Graham Phillips has become the first UK citizen put on the Russian sanctions list by the UK government. Phillips has been working for Russian propaganda in Ukraine’s occupied territories since 2014.

In total, the UK has sanctioned 41 individuals and one entity.

UK sanctions 41 more individuals and 1 entity linked to Russian invasion of Ukraine Those are now subject to an asset freeze. The list includes Russia-imposed "officials" in Luhansk&Donetsk, Russia's Justice Min & Dep Min, 2 nephews of a Russian oligarchhttps://t.co/tnf0B2XAlF — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 26, 2022

Those include the members of the Russian occupation administrations in Luhansk and Donetsk, the Russian Justice Minister and Deputy Justice Minister, two nephews of a major Russian oligarch.