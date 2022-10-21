Russia is a “Euro-Hezbollah”: Zelenskyy staffer and chief Kyiv rabbi ask world Jewry for air defense

Andriy Yermak, Head of Ukraine’s President’s Office called on leading Jewish organizations to prod Israel towards supplying Ukraine with modern air/missile defense systems, Liga.net reported.

So far, the country famed for its “Iron Dome” has refrained from supplying these weapons to the Ukrainian Army.

He told the participants of the online meeting that in October, Russia launched hundreds of missile and Iranian drone strikes on Ukrainian cities, critical infrastructure and historical and cultural monuments, noting that one Shahed-136 destroyed a historic building in the center of Kyiv “built by the Jewish community.”

“Russia is a terrorist state, which today uses Iran in its struggle against the United States and its allies, including Israel. Russia is the European Hezbollah,” he stressed.

Yermak noted that the early warning systems on missile attacks, which Israel is ready to provide, will help Ukrainian Army to use air defense means more economically and to inform citizens about threats quicker.

But, he said, Israel has one of the most powerful “shields” of missile defense in the world, and Ukraine would like the country’s leadership to reconsider the ban on arms supplies to official Kyiv

Chief Rabbi of Kyiv Yaakov Dov Bleich also called on his colleagues to explain to their people that “in this historic struggle, Israel must be on the side of truth and protection of human life,” because now it is “not about politics, not about elections, but about the war against people, against the nation.”

“This is terror to destroy people. We must do something to stop it. We must do everything possible to stop the killing of civilians. We cannot be blind,” he added.

On October 18, Ukraine officially asked Israel to provide air defense systems and related technologies.

The next day, Israeli Defense Minister Gantz stated that his country will help Ukraine develop air defense, but will not supply weapons.

This came on the eve of the meeting of Israeli Prime Minister Lapid with Foreign Minister Kuleba on October 20, where the latter requested the supply of air defense systems.

Meanwhile, a NYT source reported on October 13 that Israel allegedly provides Ukraine with intelligence on Iranian drones.