Zelenskyy signals openness to foreign troops in Ukraine providing security for end to war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine is open to considering French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal to station foreign troops on Ukrainian territory until the country gains NATO membership, according to UNIAN.

Ukraine’s aspirations for NATO membership remain a critical focus amid the war with Russia. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte recently reaffirmed that Ukraine will eventually join the Alliance, although he did not specify a timeline. He emphasized that the current priority is to support Ukraine’s military efforts and territorial recovery. However, several NATO member countries expressed reluctance to extend an invitation to Ukraine while the war persist.

Zelenskyy’s claims came on 9 December during a meeting in Kyiv with Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union. The Ukrainian president noted that in Paris, he inquired Trump and Macron about the security guarantees Ukraine could expect until it becomes a NATO member.

“During that period, what are our security guarantees? I’ll be frank: we can consider and work on Emmanuel Macron’s proposal. He suggested deploying troops from specific countries to certain areas of Ukraine to ensure our security until the country is part of NATO. However, we need a clear understanding of when Ukraine will join the EU and NATO to solidify our future,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, who also came to Kyiv on a working visit on 9 December, commented on the matter. He proposed that Europe could send troops to Ukraine following a peace agreement brokered by US President-elect Trump. He stated that NATO membership remains the best security guarantee for Ukraine, as advocated by Zelenskyy.

Tsahkna added that if the US opposes Kyiv’s NATO membership, Europe must take measures to deter further Russian aggression, including deploying troops to Ukraine after active hostilities cease.

