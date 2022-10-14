Ukraine calls on world to reject Russia’s grain ultimatun

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has responded to reports of Russia putting forward a list of demands before the UN on order to keep the “grain corridor” on the Black Sea open.

He reminded that Ukraine puts forward no additional demands and wants the grain corridor to keep working and called on states, especially those reliant on Ukrainian exports, to reject Russia’s blackmail.

“Russia is doing exactly what we warned: renewing hunger games and threatening the Black Sea grain initiative. I want every African, Asian, Middle Eastern family to know: Ukraine puts forward no additional demands, we want the corridor to keep working. The time to protect the Black Sea grain corridor is now. I urge all states and organizations to make it clear to Moscow: blackmail must stop and Russia is not allowed to put millions of people at risk. My call is especially on states which rely on Ukraine’s grain exports,” he tweeted.

Russia may quit Black Sea grains deal if UN not to fulfill Russia’s demands

