Ukraine recognized Russia’s occupation of Kuril Islands – Unian

Illustrative photo, flickr.com/6098439

Ukraine officially recognized Russia’s occupation of the Kuril Islands thereby supporting Japan, Uniain reported.

287 Ukrainian MPs supported a resolution. Also, the Verkhovna Rada urged the international community to continue taking measures on the treaty status of the northern territories of Japan.

Administratively, the Kuril Islands belong to Russia’s Sakhalin Oblast. Although, Japan claims that the territory of the Kuril Islands was illegally annexed by the USSR after World War II.