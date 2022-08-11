Latvia recognized Russia as sponsor of terrorism

Seimas of Latvia recognized Russia as a sponsor of terrorism state due to targeted military attacks on Ukrainian civilians.
Also, Latvian MPs called to the EU countries to limit the issuance of entry visas for Russians and Belarusians.
