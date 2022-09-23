Zelenskyy formes working group to work on Special International Tribunal for aggression in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has formed a working group that will deal with the issue of creating a Special International Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

The working group was headed by the head of the President’s Office Andrii Yermak, deputy head of the President’s Office Andrii Smirnov was appointed as the deputy and coordinator.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, in his speech at the UN General Assembly, spoke in favor of the creation of a Special Tribunal to investigate war crimes.