Abandoned Russian HQ with important docs found near liberated Lyman

DBR officer checking the Russian documents discovered in Yatskivka, Donetsk Oblast. Photo: DBR

Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) found the headquarters of the Russian occupation troops near the newly liberated village of Yatskivka in the area of Lyman, Donetsk Oblast.

According to DBR, the headquarters was located in one of the private houses. In the HQ, the DBR officers found a number of important documents, including lists of POWs and illegally arrested civilians, and questionnaires of candidates for positions in the occupation administration and seized enterprises.

“Stabilization measures in the de-occupied Lyman continue. Priority investigative actions are carried out, in particular within the already open criminal proceedings against local traitors and collaborators,” DBR reported.

Ukrainian troops liberated the key city of Lyman on 1 October, the clean-up operation ended days later and the Ukrainian flag was officially raised over the city on 4 October.

Read also: