The Ukrainian flag was officially raised over the liberated Lyman

Latest news Ukraine

The Ukrainian flag was officially raised over the liberated city of Lyman in the country’s east. The commander of the Ground Forces Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi transferred authority from the military to the Donetsk Oblast Administration.

However, it’s too early for civilians to return to the area, Oblast head said. There is still a large part of demining work ahead while many heating, electricity, and other pipelines were destroyed.

