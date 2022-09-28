Ukrainian defenders shot down 4 out of 5 missiles in south-east of Ukraine – Air Command “East”

Ukrainian defenders shot down 4 out of 5 guided missiles launched by the Russian invaders in the south-east of Ukraine, the Air Command “East” reported.

According to the Air Command “East”, the Russian invaders launched 5 X-59 guided air missiles from the Su-35 air-defence fighter at objects in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts, southeastern Ukraine.

According to Air Command “East”, Ukrainian defenders neutralized 4 of them: 1 rocket was shot down in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 1 – in the Kryvyi Rih region, 2 more rockets were destroyed in the area of Synelnikovo”.

