Ukraine’s IT Army paralized 2,400 Russian resources in 2 weeks

In two weeks, from 29 August to 11 September, the “IT army of Ukraine” paralyzed the work of 2,400 resources of the Russian Federation, as is reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

In these two weeks, the IT Army suspended the work of:

  • The largest banks of the Russian Federation: Gazprombank, Moscow Credit Bank, Sovkombank, Russians could not use online banking and conduct financial transactions from a smartphone. “What’s more, the “second army” could not receive salaries, and their relatives could not receive compensation. But they are used to poverty,” the Ministry said in a statement.
  • Online services of car dealerships. Cyber ​​specialists suspended the operation of the largest online platform for the sale of cars and spare parts – Drom.
  • Electronic document management systems in dairy enterprises. Wholesalers and retailers of dairy products are forced to manually process documents.
  • Propaganda mass media. The cyber attack disabled major propagandist Russian media – Rambler, Gazeta.Ru, MK. “We notice that some propagandists are already thinking about a truce. Well, it’s too late,” the Ministry comments.

“Also, on the central TV channels of Crimea, schoolchildren and students received greetings from the President of Ukraine from September 1. We continue to remind Russian temporary residents that they do not belong there because Crimea is Ukraine,” the message says.

