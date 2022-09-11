Massive ruination as Russia shells Dnipro and Nikopol – PHOTOS ~~

Four Ukrainians were wounded after Russia’s missile strike on Dnipro and Nikopol, cities in central Ukraine, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Administration Valentyn Reznichenko reported.

Russians sent a missile to the center of Dnipro, hitting a residential area. A wounded 72-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition. Administrative buildings, shops, a market, warehouses and residential buildings have been destroyed.



Nikopol was shelled three times during the night, with over 35 shells from Russian Grads and heavy artillery landing in the city. Three people were injured – two men and a woman. The men are in hospital, their condition is moderate. 35 multi-story and private houses, several educational institutions, an outpatient clinic, an industrial infrastructure facility, cars, gas pipelines and power lines were damaged.

Photos by Reznichenko