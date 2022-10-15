French energy giant TotalEnergies accused of fuelling Russian fighter jets that were bombing Ukraine

TotalEnergies, a French energy giant is facing an anti-terrorism investigation for allegedly fuelling Russian fighter jets that were bombing Ukraine. The French Darwin Climax Coalition and Ukrainian group Razom We Stand filed complaint to France’s anti-terrorist prosecutor, France 24 reports.

The two NGOs accuse the French energy giant of exploiting a gas field used to manufacture kerosene used by Russian planes in their bombings in Ukraine, particularly in the March 16, 2022 strike on a Mariupol theatre sheltering civilians which killed around 600.

TotalEnergies until recently owned a 49% share in Terneftegaz, a company that extracts gas from the Termokarstovoye field in northern Russia. The other 51% was held by Russian company Novatek, in which the French firm also owns a direct 19.4% stake.