Russian man sets himself on fire to protest mobilization – VIDEO

A Russian man has set himself on fire at the bus station of Ryazan, local media YA62.ru reports.

According to an eyewitness who talked to the media, the man shouted that he did not want to take part in the special operation in Ukraine. Police refused to comment.

