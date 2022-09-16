Ukrainian forces continue counteroffensive operations in eastern Ukraine – ISW

According to the Institute for the Study of War, Ukrainian counteroffensive pressures Russian positions in eastern Kharkiv, northern Luhansk, and eastern Donetsk Oblasts compelling Russian forces to withdraw from some areas in eastern Ukraine and reinforce others.

Key pointed of the Russian offensive for the past 24h:

The Kremlin is responding to the defeat around Kharkiv Oblast by doubling down on crypto-mobilization, rather than setting conditions for general mobilization.

The Kremlin has almost certainly drained a large proportion of the forces originally at Russian bases in former Soviet states since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February, likely weakening Russian influence in those states.

Russian and Ukrainian sources reported Ukrainian ground attacks northwest of Kharkiv City, near the Ukrainian bridgehead over the Inhulets River, and south of the Kherson-Dnipropetrovsk Oblast border.

Russian-appointed occupation officials and milbloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces conducted a landing at the Kinsburn Spit (a narrow peninsula of the Crimean Peninsula).

Russian forces conducted limited ground assaults and are reinforcing positions on the Eastern Axis.

The Russian proxy Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) is likely attempting to stop its administrators from fleeing ahead of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, demonstrating the bureaucratic fragility of the DNR.