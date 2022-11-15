US studying how to modify powerful armed drone Gray Eagle as Ukrainian demand grows – CNN

General Atomics MQ-1C Gray Eagle medium-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aircraft system, 2005. Photo Courtesy of US Army. 

The US’s new military aid packages for Ukraine are missing a piece of weaponry that Ukraine’s military has long sought: the multi-use General Atomics MQ-1C Grey Eagle. According to two US officials, the US has been looking into modifications that can be made to the deadly drone, CNN reported.

Changes that would make the potential of losing any – with their sensitive onboard technology – less of a danger and possibly increase the likelihood of Ukraine receiving them, according to CNN.

“There are specific and very technical tweaks and neutering that can be done to these that may make it possible in the nearer term,” a congressional official said. “But those things take time and are fairly complex.”

A US official confirmed to CNN that the Army is leading the efforts to study what changes are possible to the drone.

 

