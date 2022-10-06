Russia uses scorched earth tactics in Ukraine – General Staff

The Russian military is using scorched earth tactics in Ukraine, Ukraine’s General Staff wrote.

During “another chaotic retreat” in Donetsk Oblast, Russians blew up a dam, which caused the settlement of Raihorodok to flood.”

The General Staff also reported that there is a mass destruction of archives and copies of documents, especially those containing the history of the occupation, in the occupied Kadiyivka in Luhansk Oblast.

“In Svatovo, the main infrastructure facilities, buildings and territories have already been mined,” the summary also states.