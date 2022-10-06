Russia uses scorched earth tactics in Ukraine – General Staff

Latest news Ukraine

The Russian military is using scorched earth tactics in Ukraine, Ukraine’s General Staff wrote.

During “another chaotic retreat” in Donetsk Oblast, Russians blew up a dam, which caused the settlement of Raihorodok to flood.”

У мережі з'явилося відео з греблею на Сіверському Дінці в Райгородку – Східний варіант

The General Staff also reported that there is a mass destruction of archives and copies of documents, especially those containing the history of the occupation, in the occupied Kadiyivka in Luhansk Oblast.

“In Svatovo, the main infrastructure facilities, buildings and territories have already been mined,” the summary also states.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags