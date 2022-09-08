Ukraine regains 700 sq km, pushes Russians back 50 km in counteroffensive

Ukraine has regained control over 700 square kilometers of Russian-occupied land in the Kharkiv and Kherson directions, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov said speaking at a briefing on 8 September, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

Hromov added that Ukrainian units advanced from 2 to several dozen kilometers deep into the enemy’s defenses in several directions and liberated a number of settlements.

In the Kharkiv direction, where Ukraine delivered a surprise blow yesterday, Ukrainian forces wedged up to 50 kilometers into the enemy’s defense and liberated over 20 settlements. Filtration measures are being conducted there.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukraine advanced to a depth of 2 kilometers.



In the Sloviansk direction, units of the 103rd separate territorial defense brigade together with units of the 15th regiment of the National Guard advanced 3 kilometers and liberated the village of Ozerne.



Battles are taking place in the Kherson direction as well. The enemy is partially demoralized, but continues to resist, the brigadier general noted.

This is Ukraine’s first official update about the counteroffensive it launched on 29 August. It has insisted on keeping silence about the course of military actions.

Earlier this day, the ISW estimated that Ukraine advanced 20 km into enemy territory in the Kharkiv direction.