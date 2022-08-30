Ukraine calls on the world to condemn mass execution of Ukrainian POWs in Donbas prison

On 30 August, the Ukrainian parliament, Verkhovna Rada adopted the resolution which calls on the UN, OSCE, NATO members – governments and parliaments, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and Médecins Sans Frontières to condemn the actions of Russian soldiers who executed more than 55 Ukrainian prisoners at Olenivka prison in Donetsk Oblast.

