Ukraine launches unified registry for missing persons amid war

Ukraine has launched a Unified Registry for missing persons, its Ministry of Reintegration informed on 2 Mah. The registry aims to centralize data on missing individuals, including their personal information, place and date of birth, marital status, residence, location and circumstances of disappearance, as well as their physical descriptions.
The registry will also include information on court decisions regarding the declaration of missing persons or the deceased, along with any other data that may aid in locating them. Relatives will be able to obtain a document confirming the missing status of their loved ones one month after the relevant information has been added to the registry.
Based on the obtained document, people can apply to the Pension Fund to receive a pension for the loss of a breadwinner for non-working family members. The Ministry of Internal Affairs, in collaboration with the Authorized Representative for Missing Persons and other agencies, developed the registry.
