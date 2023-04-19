Over 7,000 Ukrainian military personnel missing in action, authorized representative reports

Over 7,000 Ukrainian military personnel are currently missing in action, according to Oleh Kotenko, Ukraine’s Commissioner for Missing Persons.
“There really is such a figure, it is a little more than 7,000, and we are [hoping] that those people we are looking for as missing are still in captivity,” Kotenko noted speaking on the national telethon
According to his estimate, about 60-65% of the missing are found alive and in captivity, while the rest have sadly perished.
Read also:
- Ukraine returns 130 POWs from Russian captivity
- Ukraine retrieves bodies of 82 fallen soldiers from Russian-occupied territory – Reintegration Ministry
- Russia holds captive over 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers (Dec 2022)
- More than 15,000 people missing in Ukraine under conservative estimations – ICMP (Nov 2022)
Tags: missing, missing in action (MIA)