Over 7,000 Ukrainian military personnel missing in action, authorized representative reports

Over 7,000 Ukrainian military personnel are currently missing in action, according to Oleh Kotenko, Ukraine’s Commissioner for Missing Persons.

“There really is such a figure, it is a little more than 7,000, and we are [hoping] that those people we are looking for as missing are still in captivity,” Kotenko noted speaking on the national telethon

According to his estimate, about 60-65% of the missing are found alive and in captivity, while the rest have sadly perished.

Read also:

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: missing, missing in action (MIA)