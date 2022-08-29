Russians shelled Kharkiv using cluster munitions this morning – mayor Ihor Terekhov

A one-family home neighborhood in Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi district came under this morning’s Russian attack, there was no information about injuries the as of 07:15, according to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov. Russian troops used cluster munitions to attack the residential neighborhood.

According to Suspilne, Kharkivites heard the first explosions of this morning at 06:02, an air alert was announced in the city and region at 06:23.

