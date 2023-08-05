Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Ukraine breaks through Russia’s first defense line in south – Defense Ministry

byOlena Mukhina
05/08/2023
1 minute read
Ukraine's counteroffensive 2023
Ukrainian soldiers at the front. Photo by Ukraine’s General Staff
Ukraine has partially broken through Russia’s first defense line in the southern part of the country, Ukrainian Defense Deputy Minister Hanna Maliar says.

“Speaking of the south, just like in the Bakhmut direction, our forces continue to persistently carry out offensive actions there despite the strong resistance of the enemy- continuous artillery attacks and mining efforts,” she explains.

“Nevertheless, our forces have already breached the first line of defense and advanced to the intermediate positions in some areas in the south. There, they have encountered the enemy’s engineering fortifications on the dominant heights, which undoubtedly complicates the movement of our troops and combat operations.”

“Both in the south and the east, the enemy is reinforcing its reserves, mainly with professional units. Currently, we are observing airborne assault units engaged in combat on both fronts,” Maliar informs.

