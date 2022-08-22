On 21 August the Russian army opened fire on a central cemetery in the city of Marhanets with cannon artillery, Nikopol District Military Administration Head Yevhen Yevtushenko informed.
Home » Latest news Ukraine » Russian troops strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
On 21 August the Russian army opened fire on a central cemetery in the city of Marhanets with cannon artillery, Nikopol District Military Administration Head Yevhen Yevtushenko informed.
Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com
The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation
When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Euromaidan Press
News on the War in Ukraine