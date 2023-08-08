Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Military: Ukrainian troops reach Russia’s first line of defense in south

Ukrainian troops have already reached the first line of Russian defenses in Ukraine’s south and are pushing through, the military reports.
byYuri Zoria
08/08/2023
1 minute read
Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: General Staff
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Ukrainian troops continue offensive operations at the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions in the country’s south and have reached the first line of Russian defense. This is according to Serhii Kuzmin, Deputy Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Grouping for Strategic Communications, who said it on the national telethon, Ukrainska Pravda reports.

“Ukrainian troops continue their offensive in the area of Robotyne. They have advanced hundreds of meters in this area. Offensive actions are also underway in the Berdiansk sector. We have already reached the first line of the occupiers and the first line is very difficult [to break through]. But our military is pushing through. We are moving forward, and this movement is slowed down by minefields and lack of aviation,” he said.

Situation in Ukraine’s south as of 8 August 2023. Map: Deepstatemap

 

According to Kuzmin, there is a high density of minefields and engineering obstacles in this area. He says more and more trained Russians are engaged in the battles as the Russian military is throwing reserves from the second line of defense, including marines, paratroopers, and special forces.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts