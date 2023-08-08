Military: Ukrainian troops reach Russia’s first line of defense in south

Ukrainian troops continue offensive operations at the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions in the country’s south and have reached the first line of Russian defense. This is according to Serhii Kuzmin, Deputy Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Grouping for Strategic Communications, who said it on the national telethon, Ukrainska Pravda reports.

“Ukrainian troops continue their offensive in the area of Robotyne. They have advanced hundreds of meters in this area. Offensive actions are also underway in the Berdiansk sector. We have already reached the first line of the occupiers and the first line is very difficult [to break through]. But our military is pushing through. We are moving forward, and this movement is slowed down by minefields and lack of aviation,” he said.

According to Kuzmin, there is a high density of minefields and engineering obstacles in this area. He says more and more trained Russians are engaged in the battles as the Russian military is throwing reserves from the second line of defense, including marines, paratroopers, and special forces.

