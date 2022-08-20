USA will help Ukraine “as much as it takes” – US Secretary of State

United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the United States will help the people of Ukraine “as much as needed.”
“The courage and strength of the Ukrainian military and its people is extraordinary, and the United States will continue to provide Ukraine with additional systems and assets … to maximize its impact on the battlefield and strengthen Ukraine’s position at the negotiating table,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. “As we approach the six-month mark of Russia’s unprovoked and brutal full-scale war against Ukraine, President Putin’s forces continue their offensive, inflicting severe harm on civilians and causing massive destruction of civilian infrastructure.”
