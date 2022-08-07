Russia planning to disconnect Zaporizhzhia NPP from Ukraine’s power grid, cut off power in south Ukraine

Energoatom said that Russian occupying forces are attacking the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to destroy its infrastructure, disconnect it from the Ukrainian power grid and cut off power in southern Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda reports.

This makes it likely Russia will create destruction and of nuclear and radiation disasters at the ZNPP and why Russian attacks on the ZNPP are likely to continue, Energoatom said.

Coordinated actions of key security organisations – such as the UN, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO) – can help prevent these disastrous scenarios from unfolding. In addition, the international community has to put pressure on Russia to ensure the withdrawal of the Russian troops from the largest nuclear power facility in Europe, Energoatom stresses.