Russia demonstrates its military presence in north of Ukraine, General Staff reports

The Russian Federation demonstrates its military presence on the northern borders of Ukraine, General Staff of Ukraine reports.

In Siverskyi direction, Russia continues to maintain separate units of the Western Military District in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions. Its purpose is to demonstrate the presence and restrain the actions of units of the Defense Forces, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces wrote on Facebook.

Last day in the Siverskyi direction, Russia fired from barrel artillery in the areas of Senkivka and Mykolaivka settlements of Chernihiv Oblast and Katerynivka and Oboda of Sumy Oblast.