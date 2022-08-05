Every fourth resident of occupied Mariupol dies in hospitals – mayor’s aide

Occupied Mariupol’s hospitals see high patient mortality rate due to a lack of medicines and medical workers, city mayor’s advisor Petro Andriushchenko says. “Actually, every fourth patient dies in hospitals,” Andriushchenko wrote.

“In order to arrange ‘normal’ conditions for the Russian military, people are placed in corridors. Due to the lack of staff, they are actually left alone. Hence the extremely high mortality.

Insulin users are in the worst condition. An endocrinologist brought from Russia receives patients only once a week on Thursday in one hospital. He ‘dispenses’ insulin in syringes. Therefore, not everyone is lucky. No one controls the situation of compatibility and selection of insulin at all. There is no healthcare in the city,” he wrote.