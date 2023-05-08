The EU considers prohibiting access to ports for vessels transporting Russian oil above the price caps

The EU proposed prohibiting access to ports for vessels that attempt to circumvent sanctions on Russian oil, transporting the oil with prices above the price caps, Bloomberg writes, referring to its sources.

The outlet writes that the 11th package of EU sanctions on Russia, currently being negotiated, will reportedly focus on closing loopholes in the restrictions. As part of the planned sanctions package, the EU also proposed targeting vessels that switch off navigation systems.

Tags: EU sanctions