US Treasury sanctions Hungarian official, straining NATO alliance

The US Department of the Treasury has imposed sanctions on Antal Rogan, one of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s most influential officials. The action highlights deteriorating US-Hungarian relations since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine three years ago.

The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Rogan, who serves as Minister in Charge of Orban’s Cabinet Office, for his alleged role in orchestrating corruption schemes throughout Hungary’s economic sectors. According to Treasury officials, Rogan controls several key government entities, including the National Communications Office, Digital Government Agency, and Hungarian Tourism Agency.

“Rogan has orchestrated schemes designed to control several strategic sectors of the Hungarian economy and to divert proceeds from those sectors to himself and to reward loyalists from his political party,” the Treasury stated in its announcement. The sanctions fall under Executive Order 13818, which implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.

Outgoing US Ambassador to Hungary David Pressman, who is concluding his two-and-a-half-year posting next week, described Rogan as “the chief architect, executor, and beneficiary of this system of corruption.” During his tenure, Pressman took an unusually active role for a diplomat, traveling throughout Hungary and openly criticizing Orban’s government.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto swiftly responded to the sanctions, characterizing them as “personal revenge” from a “failed US administration.” Writing on social media, Szijjarto added, “How fortunate that in a few days, the United States will be led by people who see our country as a friend, not an enemy.”

The timing of the sanctions is particularly significant as Donald Trump, who has expressed support for Orban and considers him a political ally, is expected to return to the White House. However, the situation presents complexities for any potential reversal of the sanctions. Rogan oversees Hungarian intelligence services, and some NATO countries have reportedly limited intelligence sharing with Hungary due to its close ties with Russia.

The sanctions effectively block all of Rogan’s US-based assets and prohibit US persons from conducting transactions with him. Additionally, entities owned 50 percent or more by Rogan are also blocked.

Hungary currently holds the lowest corruption ranking among European Union member states, according to Transparency International’s 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index. The EU has suspended certain funding to Hungary over rule of law concerns, including issues related to public procurement and conflicts of interest.

