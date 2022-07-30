British ambassador to Ukraine demands investigation into murder of Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka

British ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons demands an investigation into the murder of 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war yesterday in Olenivka, Donetsk Oblast
“Olenivka needs investigating. It looks like part of an increasingly worrying pattern of the worst kind of human rights abuses, and possible war crimes, being committed in the occupied East of with impunity,” Simmons wrote.
