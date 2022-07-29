They received injuries caused by gunshot wounds, mine, and projectile explosions and have different physical conditions, but their lives are not in danger. The Ukrainian soldiers will be treated in Krakow and Katowice
Home » Latest news Ukraine » 29 wounded Ukrainian soldiers arrive in Poland for treatment – Tvn24
