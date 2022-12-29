No one in West afraid of Russia anymore, Ukraine helped EU acquire real agency, now Europe defends itself – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivering the annual Message to the Parliament on the external and internal situation of Ukraine at the Verkhovna Rada session, Kyiv, 28 December 2022. Source: president.gov.ua

On 28 December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered the annual Message to the Ukrainian Parliament saying that Ukraine helped the West find itself again and the EU acquire real agency. “No one in the West is afraid of Russia anymore and will never be. […] It was Ukraine that united the European Union. […] And now Europe defends itself,” he said.

Here are several quotes from Zelenskyy’s lengthy speech regarding the West, the EU, and the US:



“Thanks to Ukraine, the world believed that values give strength. This belief emerged following our struggle. The world became convinced that tyranny will lose.”

“In 10 months of this year, we helped everyone. We helped the West find itself again, return to the global arena and feel how much the West prevails. No one in the West is afraid of Russia anymore and will never be. We helped the European Union acquire real agency. We helped Europe feel like not several championships with teams of different levels, but one strong team that, together with the whole free world, is fighting for this important victory. It was Ukraine that united the European Union. It turned out that it is possible! And now Europe defends itself. Europe overcomes crises. And this is despite the colossal resources thrown by Russia to break our continent.”

“And for the first time in history, the European Union is helping to defend against such large-scale aggression. For the first time, a number of EU countries have changed their legislation and political rules and are now providing armed support to our state. For the first time in history, some European countries have reconsidered the concept of neutrality and resist aggression together with us, together with Ukraine.”

“Once again, I want to thank President Biden, both parties of Congress and every American family for the historical support of Ukraine and our citizens.”

Tags: Russo-Ukrainian war, Verkhovna Rada, Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Zelenskyi / Zelensky / Zelenskiy)