“Against all odds, Ukraine did not fall, Ukraine is alive and kicking” – President Zelenskyy to US Congress joint meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressing US Congress on Dec 21 2022. Photo: president.gov.ua

On 21 December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the United States on his first known trip outside Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February. Zelenskyy met with US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in the White House, then he left for the US Capitol to address a joint session of Congress.

Here are the key points of President Zelenskyy’s speech addressed to the US lawmakers cited according to the full text published on the website of the President of Ukraine.

“Against all odds and doom and gloom scenarios, Ukraine did not fall. Ukraine is alive and kicking.”

“The Russian tyranny has lost control over us and it will never influence our minds again.”

“This battle cannot be frozen or postponed. It cannot be ignored hoping that the ocean or something else will provide a protection.”

“Yesterday […] I was at the frontline, in our Bakhmut. In our stronghold in the East of Ukraine – in the Donbas. The Russian military and mercenaries have been attacking Bakhmut non-stop since May. They have been attacking it day and night. But Bakhmut stands. […] Every inch of that land is soaked in blood. […] But the Ukrainian Donbas stands.”

“The occupiers have a significant advantage in artillery. They have an advantage in ammunition. They have much more missiles and planes than we ever had. But our Defense Forces stand.”

“Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender!”

“Your support is crucial – not just to stand in such fights, but to get to the turning point. To win on the battlefield.”

“If your «Patriots» stop the Russian terror against our cities, it will let Ukrainian patriots work to the full to defend our freedom. When Russia cannot reach our cities by its artillery, it tries to destroy them with missile attacks. More than that, Russia found an Ally in its genocidal policy – Iran.”

“I believe there should be no taboos between us in our alliance. Ukraine never asked the American soldiers to fight on our land instead of us. I assure you that Ukrainian soldiers can perfectly operate American tanks and planes themselves.”

“Financial assistance is also critically important. And I would like to thank you for both, financial packages you have already provided us with, and the ones you may be willing to decide on. Your money is not charity. It’s an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way.”

“It would be naive to wait for steps towards peace from Russia – which enjoys being a terrorist state. Russians are still poisoned by the Kremlin. […] You can strengthen sanctions to make Russia feel how ruinous its aggression truly is.”

“Now, on this special Christmas time, I want to thank you. All of you. I thank every American family, which cherishes the warmth of its home and wishes the same warmth to other people.”

“Standing here today, I recall the words of the President, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, which are so good for this moment: ‘The American People in their righteous might will win through to absolute victory’.”

